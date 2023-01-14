Caribou decline continues in Quebec: parks ministry
Quebec's caribou populations which have been heavily disturbed by human activity, continue to decline, according to new inventories to be released Monday by the province's environment, climate change, wildlife and parks ministry.
The Canadian Press consulted the inventories of caribou populations carried out in 2021 and 2022 in the Gaspé, Nord-du-Québec and Côte-Nord regions, and in all three regions, the populations continue to decline, mainly due to the destruction of their habitat.
Only the Caniapiscau caribou population is reportedly growing.
The ministry conducted the inventories using aeroplanes, helicopters, cameras deployed on the territory and, in some cases, telemetric tracking, i.e. using GPS collars.
OUTARDE AND CANIAPISCAU CARIBOU
The Outarde populations refer to several herds of woodland caribou that live in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions. The ministry estimates their total number to be between 803 and 1,180, "distributed among 67 groups of 1 to 85 individuals."
This number is declining and "below the estimated thresholds for population self-sufficiency."
How much are these populations declining?
It is difficult to determine, according to the Director General of Wildlife Management Coordination at the Ministry of the Environment.
"This is the first inventory where we did exactly this size and this area, so before that, we didn't have such precise sampling, so it's difficult to have robust comparisons," said Carl Patenaude-Levasseur.
However, the ministry hypothesizes an "average 11 per cent decrease in the population per year."
According to the inventory documents, the main disturbances to the habitat of this caribou population are forest roads, logging and slash-and-burn (clearing by fire).
In these areas, the logging industry has removed much of the old forest and replaced it with younger trees, thus depriving the caribou of habitat and food. Also, logging roads encourage the movement of the caribou's natural predators, such as bears and wolves.
According to the Ministry of the Environment, "the low abundance south of the 51st parallel poses a risk of local extinction of caribou groups found in the southern part of the species' range on the North Shore."
The only good news is that 329 caribou from the Caniapiscau population have been identified in the northern part of the territory, but surveyors estimate that the actual size of the population may be 484.
The area surveyed at the end of winter 2022 represented only 8.2 per cent of the range of this population, but the data is sufficient for the ministry to estimate that this population, which lives partly in protected areas, is growing.
THE NOTTAWAY HERD
In Northern Québec, data from aerial surveys conducted by the ministry's teams allow it to estimate the Nottaway herd's woodland caribou population at 282 individuals, compared to 308 in 2016.
The population could therefore have declined by eight per cent in six years. But scientific models using satellite telemetry provide much more pessimistic estimates.
This leads the ministry to say that "the exact magnitude of the decline is difficult to establish with certainty" and "it is possible to estimate that population abundance may have declined by order of magnitude of eight to 28 per cent over the past six years."
The Nottoway caribou study area extends into the traditional territory of the James Bay Crees: from near Matagami in the south, to near the Rupert River in the north, and from the Harricana River in the west to Evans, Soscumica and Matagami lakes in the east.
A total of 39 groups of caribou were located during the survey, and group sizes ranged from one to 21 individuals.
The department estimates that the survival rate is 81 per cent for females and 71 per cent for males, which "remains relatively low for both segments of the adult population and will require special attention over the next few years to identify potential problems."
MOUNTAIN CARIBOU OF THE GASPE PENINSULA
The mountain caribou of the Gaspé Peninsula live in the Chic-Chocs and McGerrigle mountain ranges. This population was designated as threatened in 2009 in Quebec.
"It is an isolated and extremely precarious population," said Carl Patenaude-Levasseur. "We saw 33 in 2021, compared to 42 the year before with the same methods, which indicates some rate of decline."
The fall 2021 survey, conducted by aerial survey and the deployment of 74 cameras, was conducted in three areas: Mount Albert, Mount McGerrigle and Mount Logan.
"The high mortality rate of calves due to predation, the relatively high mortality rate of adults, the small size of the population, the lack of exchange within the population due to fragmentation of the territory, and the lack of preferential unfragmented habitats, jeopardize the maintenance of this population," the ministry's inventory documents state.
The researchers also point out that a recent study shows that the area of habitat for black bears and coyotes, predators of caribou, "has increased within a 30 km radius of the legal habitat of the Gaspé caribou over the past 30 years."
It is also stated that "the transformation of the forest landscape may have contributed to the exacerbation of predation pressure on caribou, particularly on calves."
The Quebec Woodland Caribou Recovery Team estimated that between 5,635 and 9,981 caribou remained in the territory in the period from 2005 to 2016.
However, these estimates no longer correspond to reality, and the inventories being carried out in several regions of Quebec will provide a clearer picture of the extent of the decline of this emblematic animal.
The Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks plans to deliver the strategy for woodland and mountain caribou in the summer of 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
U.K. to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
Guinness world record for most marathons in a year could be won by Ontario man
An Ontario native has set out on a journey to break the Guinness world record for most marathons ran by a male in a year.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
Atlantic
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Researchers investigating head trauma in the Canadian military want veterans to 'pledge their brain'
Project Enlist Canada, an awareness initiative, is asking veterans to donate their brain tissue after death to help better understand certain degenerative brain diseases in those who served.
London
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
‘My son should feel safe to go to school’ Parent makes plea to address violence in schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says steps are being taken to address increased levels of school violence linked to the pandemic. One father says the reforms can’t come fast enough.
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Calgary
-
Man rescued from ventilation system in downtown Calgary building
Firefighters conducted an unusual, painstaking rescue at a downtown building Friday night.
-
Warm weekend prompts warning from Calgary fire officials to stay off waterways
Recent mild weather has led to unsafe conditions and thin ice, according to the Calgary Fire Department. And positive temperatures in the weekend forecast will only add to that.
-
Newest acquisition Carter MacAdams shines in Hitmen victory over Swift Current
The Hitmen started a weekend of action with a win, defeating Swift Current 6-3 at the Saddledome.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man, company pay $200K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man and his company have jointly paid $200,000 to B.C.'s financial markets regulator as part of an insider trading settlement.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal project
A new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosity
Last week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
Edmonton
-
'A bit of a shock': Candy Cane Lane residents receive snow clearing warnings
Candy Cane Lane residents say they have been gifted a lump of coal by the city in the form of a warning to clear the snowpack off their sidewalks.
-
Theft of truck, catalytic converters eating into Edmonton charity's ability to help
A charity helping Edmontonians in need had one truck vandalized and another stolen on the same night this week.
-
Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently
Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend. Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.
Windsor
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Windsor man fined $440 for parking in accessible spot while renewing parking permit
A Windsor man has been ticketed more than $400 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle — but the 68-year-old says he was asked to take his permit out of his car for renewal purposes and is now disputing the fine.
-
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
Regina
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
-
Provincial government strikes severance deal with SLGA liquor store employees
The provincial government has struck a severance deal with hundreds of SLGA liquor store employees who are losing their jobs.
-
Looking back at the history of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School
As Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world begin to process the recent findings at the old grounds of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School site, its history remains as the longest-running Residential School in existence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
-
Ottawa store hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe this weekend
NRML in Ottawa will host a pre-sale for Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe on Sunday, two days before the special shoe is released to the public.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
Saskatoon
-
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Pelican Narrows, which is being deemed a homicide.
-
'Best day of my life': Saskatoon boy to receive $1M eye therapy that could help save sight
For the past year, a Saskatoon mother has been advocating for her 7-year-old son to receive treatment that will help him be able to see better.