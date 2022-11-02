Steven Guilbeault draws mixed picture of Quebec and federal efforts against climate change
Quebec and Canada as a whole are not doing enough to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or to protect the environment in general, according to Steven Guilbeault.
The federal environment minister gave a mixed assessment of the Legault government's efforts in this area.
"I say that, as a Quebecer, I expect my government, federal and provincial, to do more on these issues," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
However, when asked to assess the Legault government's performance, Guilbeault was quick to point out the positive.
"First, on the issue of carbon pricing, we have recognized at the federal level for a long time that Quebec was showing leadership in this area. This is why the Quebec system is moving to federal equivalency, and Quebec will be able to continue to use its own system," he explained.
CARIBOU STILL AT RISK
Guilbeault, who threatened Quebec by way of decree to impose caribou protections, was also pleased to have reached an agreement with the Legault government at the last hour.
"I am very happy that we were able to reach an agreement in principle on the protection of caribou just before the election," he said. "I'm very anxious to start working on this with my counterpart, [Quebec Environment] Minister Charette, for the implementation, obviously with the Quebec Indigenous nations."
However, the agreement in principle has yet to be detailed in a strategic plan, which Quebec plans to table in the summer of 2023.
For now, the agreement does not contain concrete measures, but rather guidelines aimed at maintaining two-thirds of the boreal caribou, mountain caribou and woodland caribou habitats. The Charlevoix and Gaspé herds are particularly fragile.
Guilbeault said he would use the Species at Risk Act to protect the caribou if necessary, which would establish protected areas, notably in the Pipmuacan and White Mountains sectors, which straddle the North Shore and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions.
NORTH VS. SOUTH
The issue of protected areas, which affect forestry operations, is at the heart of a tug-of-war between public and private interests.
Indigenous and environmental groups have criticized the Legault government for favouring protection of northern areas over southern ones, where forestry opportunities are more attractive to industry.
But Steven Guilbeault says Quebec is following the lead of others on this issue.
"This reflex to protect land in the North more than in the South, where the land is already fragmented, where there are already significant conflicts of use, particularly in relation to urban sprawl, for example. It is a Canadian issue, not an issue that is unique to Quebec."
FEDERAL URBAN PARKS INCOMING
Guibeault said Ottawa wants to do its part in territorial protection by creating 15 urban national parks "to bring nature closer to people."
"Not everyone can go and visit some of our beautiful parks [because] they are very far away and difficult to access."
Discussions are underway with stakeholders in the Montreal area, including the regional environment councils of Montreal, Laval and the Laurentians.
"We must protect what is left in urban and peri-urban areas [...], but we must also think about restoration. Restoration, reforestation, it is good in the North, but it is also good in the South," he added.
INSUFFICIENT GHG EFFORTS COUNTRY-WIDE
But in the end, current efforts to curb climate change are insufficient, Guilbeault said.
"We sometimes hear that in Quebec, people say, 'Yes, but we have a very good record.' It's all very well to have a good record, but what we do, everyone, is not enough. Even the best in the world are not doing enough, and everyone needs to do more."
"And that certainly includes Quebec and Canada," he concluded.
His interview took place less than a week before COP27, the United Nations conference that opens Sunday in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
In her words: 2022 Silver Cross Mother Candy Greff on carrying her son’s legacy
In an emotional interview, Candy Greff remembers her son Byron, the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan, as hardworking, dedicated and having a loud, boisterous laugh.
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
Canadian designer, photographer join global movement to end extreme poverty
A group of Canadians has joined a global movement to end extreme poverty, aiming to use their respective platforms to push for change.
Powerball's second-largest jackpot -- an estimated US$1.2 billion -- up for grabs Wednesday
Powerball players will be taking their shot Wednesday night at an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot -- which would be the second-largest pool in the game's 30-year history.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period amid debate over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
-
Six dogs used to train Toronto-area police officers up for adoption
Six dogs briefly used to help York Regional Police officers train to be canine handlers are now up for adoption across the Greater Toronto Area.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Four Halifax schools under hold-and-secure order as police probe weapons complaint
Four schools in the Fairview area of Halifax are under a hold-and-secure order as police respond to a weapons complaint.
-
RCMP officer won’t be charged after pedestrian struck, killed in Antigonish Country: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer will not be charged after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Antigonish County in April.
London
-
South London fire under control
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
-
Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians. Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
-
Collingwood woman arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
Police seek tips on near-miss shooting involving Calgary dog walker
Calgary police are investigating a disturbing incident where a woman walking her dog was shot at on a southeast street.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast brings more snow this weekend
Snow continues for Calgary today; returns for the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Thousands of police officers expected at Const. Shaelyn Yang's funeral in Richmond, B.C.
Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond, B.C.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
-
Snowfall warnings in effect in southeastern B.C.
A snowfall alert says up to 10 centimetres of the white stuff will fall in East Kootenay and up to 20 centimetres is expected in Elk Valley.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Ryan Smyth, Lee Fogolin talk about the honour of being inducted to Oilers Hall of Fame
Two Oilers greats are about to be inducted to the inaugural class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
One person burns hands in house fire on Campbell Avenue
Windsor fire officials say one person received burns to their hands in an early morning fire.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
Regina
-
Collecting, caring for reptiles a passion of Regina Pats radio broadcaster
Regina Pats radio broadcaster Dante De Caria has a passion for more than just sports – he is also an avid collector of reptiles and keeps more than a handful in his home as pets.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period amid debate over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Saskatoon
-
'He had dark thoughts': Sask. inmate's history of self-harm outlined at inquest
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.