Steven Guilbeault draws mixed picture of Quebec and federal efforts against climate change

Quebec and Canada as a whole are not doing enough to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or to protect the environment in general, according to Steven Guilbeault.

The federal environment minister gave a mixed assessment of the Legault government's efforts in this area.

"I say that, as a Quebecer, I expect my government, federal and provincial, to do more on these issues," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

However, when asked to assess the Legault government's performance, Guilbeault was quick to point out the positive.

"First, on the issue of carbon pricing, we have recognized at the federal level for a long time that Quebec was showing leadership in this area. This is why the Quebec system is moving to federal equivalency, and Quebec will be able to continue to use its own system," he explained.

CARIBOU STILL AT RISK

Guilbeault, who threatened Quebec by way of decree to impose caribou protections, was also pleased to have reached an agreement with the Legault government at the last hour.

"I am very happy that we were able to reach an agreement in principle on the protection of caribou just before the election," he said. "I'm very anxious to start working on this with my counterpart, [Quebec Environment] Minister Charette, for the implementation, obviously with the Quebec Indigenous nations."

However, the agreement in principle has yet to be detailed in a strategic plan, which Quebec plans to table in the summer of 2023.

For now, the agreement does not contain concrete measures, but rather guidelines aimed at maintaining two-thirds of the boreal caribou, mountain caribou and woodland caribou habitats. The Charlevoix and Gaspé herds are particularly fragile.

Guilbeault said he would use the Species at Risk Act to protect the caribou if necessary, which would establish protected areas, notably in the Pipmuacan and White Mountains sectors, which straddle the North Shore and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions.

NORTH VS. SOUTH

The issue of protected areas, which affect forestry operations, is at the heart of a tug-of-war between public and private interests.

Indigenous and environmental groups have criticized the Legault government for favouring protection of northern areas over southern ones, where forestry opportunities are more attractive to industry.

But Steven Guilbeault says Quebec is following the lead of others on this issue.

"This reflex to protect land in the North more than in the South, where the land is already fragmented, where there are already significant conflicts of use, particularly in relation to urban sprawl, for example. It is a Canadian issue, not an issue that is unique to Quebec."

FEDERAL URBAN PARKS INCOMING

Guibeault said Ottawa wants to do its part in territorial protection by creating 15 urban national parks "to bring nature closer to people."

"Not everyone can go and visit some of our beautiful parks [because] they are very far away and difficult to access."

Discussions are underway with stakeholders in the Montreal area, including the regional environment councils of Montreal, Laval and the Laurentians.

"We must protect what is left in urban and peri-urban areas [...], but we must also think about restoration. Restoration, reforestation, it is good in the North, but it is also good in the South," he added.

INSUFFICIENT GHG EFFORTS COUNTRY-WIDE

But in the end, current efforts to curb climate change are insufficient, Guilbeault said.

"We sometimes hear that in Quebec, people say, 'Yes, but we have a very good record.' It's all very well to have a good record, but what we do, everyone, is not enough. Even the best in the world are not doing enough, and everyone needs to do more."

"And that certainly includes Quebec and Canada," he concluded.

His interview took place less than a week before COP27, the United Nations conference that opens Sunday in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2022.