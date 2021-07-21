MONTREAL -- Carey Price is staying in Montreal, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.



"According to sources, the Kraken did not select Carey Price in the expansion draft. He remains property of the Montreal Canadiens," LeBrun said in a tweet Wednesday morning.







This is a breaking news update. Our original story follows.



The Seattle Kraken will get to choose from some of the NHL's biggest names as they pick their inaugural team on Wednesday night.

Clubs across the league scrambled to protect their assets with last-minute moves on Saturday.

The flurry of activity didn't surprise Kraken general manager Ron Francis.

"Teams knew we were coming and they've had four years to prepare," he said, as rosters were frozen ahead of the expansion draft.

Despite the deals, Seattle has plenty of options for stocking its locker room.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is one of the biggest names available to Seattle.

The 33-year-old waived his no-trade clause to land on the unprotected list, but he comes with a steep price tag.

The all-star netminder has five years left on his deal with an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Price proved his worth in the playoffs last season, guiding the Habs to the Stanley Cup Finals with a 13-9-0 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Recent reports about his health could raise questions, though, of whether he will be fit to play next season.

Montreal left some other high-profile players unprotected, including unrestricted free agent forwards Phillip Danault and Corey Perry, and left-winger Paul Byron, who has two years left on his contract at $3.4 million per year.

Captain Shea Weber is on the list, but the 35-year-old defenceman's future remains murky amid several reported injuries.

The draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 20, 2021.