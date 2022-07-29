Car set on fire in Saint-Henri; Montreal police arson squad investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a car parked near an apartment building in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood was set on fire late Thursday night.

Police received a 911 call at 11 p.m. about the flames on Notre-Dame Street West, near Saint-Rémi Street.

The blaze damaged another vehicle but did not spread to the building.

Witnesses told officers they saw two people fleeing the scene on foot.

Firefighters did not find an incendiary object, but the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2022.