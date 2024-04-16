CAQ whip resigns from caucus, to run for Conservatives in next federal election

Quebec City -

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has dipped into the Quebec government ranks to add a new candidate to his team.

Eric Lefebvre, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government whip, is leaving the province's ruling party and will sit as an Independent before joining the Tories ahead of the next federal election.

Très fier qu'@EricLefebvreCAQ fasse partie de l’équipe conservatrice de gros bon sens pour nous aider à couper les taxes et impôts, bâtir des logements, réparer le budget et stopper les crimes. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 17, 2024

Poilievre wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he was very proud to have Lefebvre join the Conservative team.

J'ai remis ma démission au premier ministre, puisque je me porterai candidat pour le Parti conservateur du Canada lors de la prochaine élection fédérale. (1/2) — Éric Lefebvre (@EricLefebvreCAQ) April 16, 2024

Je siégerai dorénavant comme député indépendant, et poursuivrai mon travail auprès des citoyens d'Arthabaska. Merci à mes collègues et collaborateurs pour toutes ces belles années. (2/2) — Éric Lefebvre (@EricLefebvreCAQ) April 16, 2024

On Tuesday, Lefebvre announced he was leaving the CAQ caucus but would continue to represent the riding of Arthabaska, northeast of Montreal, as an Independent.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault wrote on the X platform that he asked Lefebvre to withdraw from caucus.

Lefebvre, who was unsuccessful in a 2008 run for the federal Conservatives, first won the Arthabaska riding in a 2016 byelection and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

The next federal election must be held by October 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 17, 2024.