MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CAQ whip resigns from caucus, to run for Conservatives in next federal election

    Coalition Avenir Québec leader Francois Legault, left, shakes hands with Arthabaska MNA Eric Lefebvre after he was sworn in, Monday, December 12, 2016, at the Quebec City Parliament. Eric Lefebvre, leaves the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) to run with Pierre Poilievre's Conservative troops in the next federal election. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot Coalition Avenir Québec leader Francois Legault, left, shakes hands with Arthabaska MNA Eric Lefebvre after he was sworn in, Monday, December 12, 2016, at the Quebec City Parliament. Eric Lefebvre, leaves the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) to run with Pierre Poilievre's Conservative troops in the next federal election. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot
    Share
    Quebec City -

    Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has dipped into the Quebec government ranks to add a new candidate to his team.

    Eric Lefebvre, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government whip, is leaving the province's ruling party and will sit as an Independent before joining the Tories ahead of the next federal election.

    Poilievre wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he was very proud to have Lefebvre join the Conservative team.

    On Tuesday, Lefebvre announced he was leaving the CAQ caucus but would continue to represent the riding of Arthabaska, northeast of Montreal, as an Independent.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault wrote on the X platform that he asked Lefebvre to withdraw from caucus.

    Lefebvre, who was unsuccessful in a 2008 run for the federal Conservatives, first won the Arthabaska riding in a 2016 byelection and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

    The next federal election must be held by October 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 17, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News