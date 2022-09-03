CAQ promises private Quebec medical centres to relieve congestion in the system

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) is committed to developing a concept of private medical centers whose services would be free and reimbursed by the RAMQ.

This measure aims to decongest the health-care system.

CAQ leader François Legault made the announcement on Saturday, on Day 7 of the election campaign, in the riding of Anjou-Louis-Riel, in eastern Montreal.

He plans to build two new private medical centres in Montreal and Quebec City by 2025. Each center would include the following services, among others:

Family medicine group (GMF) open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m;

24-hour emergency rooms that can handle minor or low-priority cases;

Operating rooms for day surgeries;

a technical platform with pharmacy, sampling center, radiology, etc.

The private medical centres would be halfway between a family medicine group (GMF) and a hospital, according to the CAQ press release.