

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s three opposition parties are all voicing their disagreement with the CAQ’s plan to expand kindergarten to younger kids.

The government recently tabled a bill that would offer free kindergarten classes to four-year-olds.

The Liberals, Quebec Solidaire, and Parti Quebecois all feel that if passed, the new legislation would put more strain on an already crowded school system.

The vice-president of one of the province's biggest trade unions also denounced the project, saying the resources would be better spent by investing in the public daycare system and services for young children.

"The (Coalition Avenir Quebec) government, by stubbornly wanting to make kindergarten universal, isn't attacking the real priorities in education," CSQ vice-president Line Camerlain said following a debate in the legislature.

Legault defended the project Thursday afternoon, accusing his detractors of resisting change.

He argued having students in kindergarten at four years old would allow schools to bring in more specialists such as social workers, psychologists, and speech therapists.

"We can certainly share a bigger team when we have a whole elementary school rather than when we have just a daycare," he said. "It seems obvious."

Legault's government has said it will invest between $400 million and $700 million to make sure kindergarten is available to all four-year-olds within five years.

The initiative will be rolled out gradually, and the classes will remain optional.