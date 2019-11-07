MONTREAL – The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) lost a vote on a motion presented by the opposition Wednesday evening to cancel the government’s reform to a fast-track immigration policy for graduates.

Only three of the party’s members were present at the National Assembly at the time of the vote.

The rest of the team, including Premier François Legault, was at a fundraiser to support the party's candidate in the upcoming Jean-Talon riding byelection, according to opposition parties.

As it stands, the CAQ has 75 seats at the National Assembly, giving it a comfortable majority. The Quebec Liberals have 28; Quebec Solidaire has 10; the Parti Québécois has nine, there are two independent seats and one vacant position.

La motion pour maintenir le programme d’expérience québécoise est adoptée à l’assemblée nationale. Le nombre de députés caquistes était en deçà de celui des oppositions. Excellente nouvelle et improvisation confirmée pour la CAQ. #polqc — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) November 6, 2019

“The motion to maintain the Quebec experience program (PEQ) was adopted at the National Assembly,” tweeted Dominique Anglade, the Quebec Liberal Party’s opposition critic for the economy.

“The number of CAQ MNAs was less than the opposition.”

The motion isn’t binding, however opposition parties are calling it “excellent news.”

An about-face by the CAQ

The Quebec government backtracked Wednesday on its decision to restrict access to the immigration program, saying students already in the province may still apply under the previous criteria.

The about-face came after tearful testimony from several international students the day prior, as well as claims from opposition parties that the reform was cruel.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who didn't meet with the students, says their words led him to change his mind.

While those currently in the program will be spared, the new restrictive rules will apply to future participants as the province attempts to address labour shortages by targeting specific fields where workers are needed.

Under the new rules, only seven doctoral, 24 master's, 54 bachelor's and 59 college-degree programs will be admitted to the PEQ.

The list of professions allowed will change every year, the government states. In 2018, 11,000 people were admitted to the program in the province.

The CAQ insists the reform will be put in place as of Nov. 1.