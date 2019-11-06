MONTREAL – Quebec is backtracking on its decision to restrict access to a fast-track immigration program meant for new graduates, saying students already in the province may apply.

“It’s necessary to reform the program if we want to make sure to respond to the needs of each labour market in every region,” said Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette Wednesday morning.

“All students and temporary foreign workers that are currently in Quebec and are eligible can apply, under the old criteria, once they finish their studies.”

He went on to say that he is aware of the “reality of people” and after hearing how worried the international students were, decided to “inform the premier of his decision to modify the reform.”

“I knew there would be consequences to the choices of the Quebec government,” he said.

“All day yesterday, I said that this program isn’t the only option, there are many others… Today, I’m responding to the worries of international students.”

‘Cruel and insensitive’

Tuesday, Jolin-Barrette was called cruel and insensitive for proposing changes to the popular program after hundreds of international students learned they may be forced to leave the province due to changes to the Quebec experience program (PEQ).

Jolin-Barrette had insisted that the program only be open to graduates seeking work in industries the government says are facing labour shortages.

"All the diplomas in social sciences, arts, culture have been evacuated from the program,” argued Quebec Solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

“That's an ideological choice that's a business-like way to see immigration. It's a very narrow-minded way to see immigration to Quebec society."

The students rallied Tuesday, saying the government's actions are inhumane and a betrayal to those who travelled to Quebec, paid school fees and started lives in the province with the expectation they would have access to the program.

"I think some of the students who are here like me already have a family," said student Jin Xing, who moved to Quebec three years from China.

"We left so many things in our original country. It is not simple for us. ... We have a big dream out here. We love this country and we are working so hard."

The reform is expected to be put in place as of Nov. 1.