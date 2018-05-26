

The Canadian Press





The new candidate for the Coaltion Avenir Quebec in Bertrand - Nadine Girault - was once a Liberal hopeful who wanted to run in Verdun during the 2016 by-election.

It was Girault herself who confirmed this detail on Saturday during the opening of the CAQ's congress meeting in Levis.

Girault, who is of Haitian descent - said she was, at the time, supporting her friend, current Economy Minister Dominique Anglade.

She explained at Saturday's press conference, alongside party leader Francois Legault, that she gradually moved away from the Liberals, who she said are "disconnected from the population," and "arrogant."

Ultimately, it was Premier Philippe Couillard's behavior after the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting that flipped her switch.

Girault said the Liberals refused to accept the outstretched hand of the opposition parties, who wanted to pass Bill 62 on religious neutrality - forbidding state employees from wearing conspicuous religious symbols in the workplace.

She added that she's disappointed with the Couillard government's stance on health care issues.