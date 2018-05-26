CAQ Congress: Star candidate Nadine Girault was once a Liberal hopeful
The CAQ revealed their new logo at the general assembly meeting. (Nov 7, 2015)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:07AM EDT
The new candidate for the Coaltion Avenir Quebec in Bertrand - Nadine Girault - was once a Liberal hopeful who wanted to run in Verdun during the 2016 by-election.
It was Girault herself who confirmed this detail on Saturday during the opening of the CAQ's congress meeting in Levis.
Girault, who is of Haitian descent - said she was, at the time, supporting her friend, current Economy Minister Dominique Anglade.
She explained at Saturday's press conference, alongside party leader Francois Legault, that she gradually moved away from the Liberals, who she said are "disconnected from the population," and "arrogant."
Ultimately, it was Premier Philippe Couillard's behavior after the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting that flipped her switch.
Girault said the Liberals refused to accept the outstretched hand of the opposition parties, who wanted to pass Bill 62 on religious neutrality - forbidding state employees from wearing conspicuous religious symbols in the workplace.
She added that she's disappointed with the Couillard government's stance on health care issues.
Latest Montreal News
- Parti Quebecois expected to launch election campaign Saturday
- CAQ Congress: Star candidate Nadine Girault was once a Liberal hopeful
- Vote points to win for abortion rights groups in Ireland
- CAQ attack: Quebec Liberal party launches website disparaging opponent
- Meet Sam: the Russian doll helping trans children with identity struggles