Featured Video
Cannabis sales decline less than a week into legalization as supply shrinks
Cannabis buds lay along a drying rack at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. The Ontario Cannabis Store says it has received about 100,000 online orders in the first 24 hours that marijuana was legal in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:17AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 11:36AM EDT
The Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis unveiled its sales numbers made between last Wednesday - the official legalization date - and Sunday.
By the end of the fifth day, the SQDC reported a steady, almost daily decline in marijuana sales.
With over 30,000 online transactions on the first day, the numbers dropped off to a mere 2910 by Sunday.
In-store purchases also saw a slight decline in the first five days.
In the 12 legal sales points around the city, approximately 12,500 branch transactions were reported on legalization day. The number hovered around 10,000 on Sunday.
Customers have taken to social media to complain that most pot stores - even online - are running low on stock.
In a statement, the SQDC that the volume of orders "far exceeds [our] expectations."
Latest Montreal News
- Health Canada on watch after six cases in Montreal of rare illness causing paralysis in children
- Cannabis sales decline less than a week into legalization as supply shrinks
- Japanese, South Korean citizens banned from using legal pot in Canada
- Developers say $150M condo project will save Canada's oldest sports club
- Sexual harassment on transit? City opposition wants an app for that