MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have unveiled a permanent mural on the east and north sides of the Bell Centre entitled "Glorious Generations."

The street art installation is one of eight creative projects, part of the Metropolitan Montreal Board of Trade (CCMM) "I love working downtown" initiative announced last March and financially supported by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

Produced in partnership with creative studio LNDMRK and created by local street artist Marc Sirus, the mural, which measures 18 metres wide and 12 metres high, includes a nod to the original team logo and 1909, the year the club was founded.

The iconic Montreal Forum facade is also included as is a celebration of former captain Saku Koivu and a representation of three generations of bleu-blanc-rouge goaltenders: Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price.

Additional elements capture the energy of the sport synonymous with Montreal and the fans who support the Canadiens with a passion unmatched in the hockey world.

"Montreal is known for its urban art. This mural contributes to that reputation by showcasing our shared, Quebec-specific passion for hockey," said Chantal Rouleau, transport minister and minister responsible for the Montreal region.

HABS LOOK FOR SOLUTIONS, NOT EXCUSES

Still unable to get back on the winning track, the Canadiens' players reiterated that they are solely to blame for the Montreal team's poor start to the campaign.

Questions circle and fingers are being pointed at head coach Dominique Ducharme and general manager Marc Bergevin, who is running out of the last season of his contract.

"Everyone thinks about it when you're in that situation," said Josh Anderson of Bergevin's situation. "There could be some bad things, some changes. I don't know. But he (Bergevin) has prepared the team the best he can and it's our job to go out there and execute. We're not doing that right now."

We're not helping anybody right now.

Anderson also defended his coach, instead blaming the players for the many mistakes that lead to opponents' goals. The Habs rank 30th in the NHL in allowing an average of 3.53 goals per game.

"We've played enough games, we should all understand the system," said Anderson. "We worked on it during camp, we made some adjustments after about 10 games. But we're doing enough video sessions and practices. We should all be on the same page."