MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Vasili Demchenko to a one-year entry-level contract.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL, with a signing bonus of $92,500.

Demchenko, 26, played 36 games with Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk in the KHL in 2019-20, totalling nine wins, along with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Since making his KHL debut in 2011-12, the six-foot-two, 165-pound goaltender registered an 81-86-25 record in 212 contests with Chelyabinsk (198 games) and Magnitogorsk (14 games).

The native of Chelyabinsk, Russia posted 14 shutouts, with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.