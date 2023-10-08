Montreal

    • Canadiens place Joel Armia and Gustav Lindstrom on waivers

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) holds Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) holds Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

    The Montreal Canadiens placed Joel Armia and defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on waivers on Sunday.

    Armia played the last five seasons on the Habs, amassing 49 goals and 95 points in 259 games.

    He was limited to 14 points in each of the last three campaigns.

    The 30-year-old Finn was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in June 2018.

    Lindstrom was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on 15 August in a trade involving Jeff Petry.

    He took part in the Canadiens' third and sixth pre-season games, getting 15:06 and 16:42 of ice time.

    In the third game, he assisted on Josh Anderson's goal.

    Lindstrom has played 128 regular-season NHL games, all with the Red Wings.

    The 24-year-old Swede has two goals and 25 points.

    The Habs open the regular season on Wednesday with a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 8, 2023.   

