Canadiens' infirmary overflowing on eve of game against Senators

The Montreal Canadiens' infirmary was overflowing at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday morning with the team's injured reserve list growing.

Forwards Nick Suzuki, Paul Byron, Artturi Lehkonen (he of trade speculation stories) and Brendan Gallagher were all absent from practice following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

They all underwent treatments.

Jonathan Drouin, who has not played since Jan. 20 against the Vegas Golden Knights, skated with his teammates. According to the organization, his health is improving but he is not ready to return to the game.

Jonathan Drouin pratique avec l'équipe, mais sa situation est évaluée au jour le jour.



Jonathan Drouin is practicing. He remains day-to-day.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 18, 2022

In much more positive news, star goaltender Carey Price skated before the practice and took another step in his rehabilitation by working out with goaltending instructor Eric Raymond.

Defenceman David Savard and goaltender Andrew Hammond also skated before their Habs teammates.

There was no update on forward Josh Anderson or Mathieu Perreault's conditions.

Perreault was not called on Thursday and it is not known if he will report to the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens (16-36-9) will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. They will try to end a two-game losing streak.