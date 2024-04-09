Canadiens defenceman Xhekaj to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Xhekaj has missed two games since sustaining the injury to his left shoulder in a 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday.

The Canadiens expect the rugged blueliner to recover in time for the start of next season.

The six-foot-four, 240-pound Xhekaj has split time this season between the Canadiens and the Laval Rocket, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate.

The second-year pro had three goals, seven assists, and 81 penalty minutes in 44 games with the Habs. He added three goals, eight assists, and collected 34 penalty minutes in 17 games with Laval.

The Canadiens were scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.