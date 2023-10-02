Canadiens announce injuries to Armia, Lindstrom and Newhook

Forwards Joel Armia and Alex Newhook, as well as defenceman Gustav Lindstrom, are dealing with upper-body injuries, and, as a result their condition, will be reassessed on a daily basis, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday.

As a result, all three players will be out of the lineup for tonight's warm-up match against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Armia had a disappointing season in 2022-23, with seven goals and seven assists in 43 games and a minus-7 rating.

For his part, Newhook, who was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, has taken part in a few preparatory games with his new team so far.

The same goes for Lindstrom, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Aug. 15 in exchange for veteran Jeff Petry.

The Habs are one and three so far in pre-season games.

After their duel against the Leafs, head coach Martin St-Louis' men will complete their preparatory schedule on Saturday against the Senators in Ottawa before opening their regular season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.