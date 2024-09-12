Canadiens add Roger Grillo to Habs coaching staff

MONTREAL
    Roger Grillo has been hired by the Montreal Canadiens as a consultant coach and will join Martin St-Louis' coaching staff.

    Grillo led St-Louis as an assistant coach at the University of Vermont in the early 1990s. He then served as head coach at Brown University from 1997 to 2009 and later worked for USA Hockey.

    On the scouting front, Albie O'Connell has been promoted to head scout for North America, and Tommy Lehman has been promoted to head scout for Europe. In addition, Matt Ryan was hired as a professional scout.

    Finally, Dale Lablans has been promoted to Chief Performance Officer, Stéphane Gervais has been hired as Fitness Coach, and Mitch Freeburn will replace Stéphane Gervais in Laval as the Rocket's Fitness Coach.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2024.

