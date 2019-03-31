

CTV Montreal





As of May 1, 2019, the Canadian Women's Hockey League says it will be discontinuing operations.

According to a statement issued by the CWHL on Sunday, the league's business model has proven to be "economically unsustainable."

"Unfortunately the business model that has been the foundation of the League is not sustainable financially," the statement reads.

The league was founded in 2007 by players and members of the community seeking to grow the sport of women's hockey, and boasts six clubs throughout North America and China.

Last week, the league set a new viewership record when 175,000 fans tuned in to watch Les Canadiennes face off against the Calgary Inferno during the 12th Clarkson Cup.

But financial woes are not new to the league: in summer 2018, new management and board were put to task to "establish an adequate revenue base, good governance, and high-quality hockey on the ice."

"Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable," the statement continues.

Marie-Philip Poulin, an Olympic gold medallist and forward for Les Canadiennes, took to social media expressing shock at the news.