Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez out of National Bank Open

Leylah Fernandez reaches for a return during her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Women's National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Leylah Fernandez reaches for a return during her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Women's National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon