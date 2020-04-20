MONTREAL -- The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, the Canadian branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim religion, has launched a national campaign, inviting Canadians to experience Ramadan online.

A “virtual iftar dinner” is set to take place on April 25, the first day of Ramadan.

While following physical distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign aims to give Canadians a chance to learn about Ramadan alongside members of the Muslim community.

Participants will learn how to start, keep and break a fast through a virtual Ramadan challenge.

Seventeen cities across Canada, including Montreal, are officially participating in the online festivities.

To join the event, participants must visit VirtualRamadan.ca to register.