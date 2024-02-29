MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Pamela Ware advances to 3m final at diving World Cup in Montreal

    Canada’s Pamela Ware competes during the women's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Canada’s Pamela Ware competes during the women's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    Share

    Canada's Pamela Ware put forth a solid performance and advanced to the women's three-metre springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Thursday.

    The 31-year-old Ware, who won silver in Montreal last year, was coming off a disappointing 25th-place finish at the world championship in Doha earlier this month.

    She also missed her final dive in the synchronized event alongside partner Mia Vallee as Canada failed to secure a quota spot for this summer's Paris Olympics.

    Ware, of Montreal, placed sixth out of 17 in the preliminary round, while Calgary's Aimee Wilson also moved on with a 12th-place finish at the Olympic Pool.

    Three-time world championship gold medallist Chen Yiwen of China came first.

    Amelie-Laura Jasmin, a 19-year-old from Montreal, placed 13th and missed the cut in her first-ever World Cup event.

    The women's three-metre final is set for Saturday.

    Competition continues Thursday with the men's 10-metre preliminaries.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 29, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Are these the best places in Canada in which to retire?

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News