Canada's Pamela Ware advances to 3m final at diving World Cup in Montreal
Canada's Pamela Ware put forth a solid performance and advanced to the women's three-metre springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Ware, who won silver in Montreal last year, was coming off a disappointing 25th-place finish at the world championship in Doha earlier this month.
She also missed her final dive in the synchronized event alongside partner Mia Vallee as Canada failed to secure a quota spot for this summer's Paris Olympics.
Ware, of Montreal, placed sixth out of 17 in the preliminary round, while Calgary's Aimee Wilson also moved on with a 12th-place finish at the Olympic Pool.
Three-time world championship gold medallist Chen Yiwen of China came first.
Amelie-Laura Jasmin, a 19-year-old from Montreal, placed 13th and missed the cut in her first-ever World Cup event.
The women's three-metre final is set for Saturday.
Competition continues Thursday with the men's 10-metre preliminaries.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 29, 2024.
-
