MONTREAL -- A few dozen Canada Post Corporation workers are demonstrating Friday morning in Montreal to protest the fact that they are still without a collective agreement, 15 months after the Canadian government adopted a special law that forced them to return to work.

Their last contract expired two years ago on Jan. 31, 2018.

Canada Postcworkets strike outside building on McArthur in StLaurent #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/atOtJnW7LQ — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) January 31, 2020

The demonstration, organized by the Montreal locale in partnership with the Quebec region, is taking place in the parking lot of the Léo-Blanchette sorting centre on McArthur Street in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The protest is expected to end at 8 a.m.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is accusing Canada Post of refusing to negotiate in good faith and of hiding behind special laws.

Representatives state they want to show the Government of Canada that they are willing to return to the negotiating table to come to an agreement.

Jan Simpson -President of union for postal workers of Canada #CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/DkKOiQkY5a — Elizabeth Zogalis (@EZogalis) January 31, 2020

A special law ordering the end of five weeks of rotating strikes by workers across Canada came into force in November 2018.

The Trudeau government justified the move by citing the economic impact of mail and parcel backlogs in Canada as the holiday season approached.

