Canada not likely to see a tampon shortage, Quebec pharmacy distributor says
The Quebec Association of Pharmacy Distributors (AQDP) says the province should not see a shortage of tampons, as has been seen in the United States.
AQDP general manager Hugues Mousseau explained that distributors have an inventory several weeks in advance. Therefore, even if a supplier runs out of a product, wholesalers will be able to clear that stock before it hits the shelves.
"I had the chance to speak with the players in the feminine hygiene products category of each of the wholesalers over the last few hours and we are not experiencing, in Canada and Quebec, what the Americans are experiencing. So there is no shortage situation," said Mousseau in an interview with The Canadian Press.
The AQDP supplies all 1,900 pharmacies in Quebec.
"By comparison, it took months after the closure of Abbott Nutrition's baby formula plant in Michigan for the impact to be felt in Quebec," he said. "The plant finally reopened in early June, but the shortage could last into the summer, according to Abbott Nutrition, which had closed its plant due to contamination."
In the case of feminine hygiene products, the shortages seen in the United States are not due to closures, but rather to labour shortages and the pandemic.
"Production, and therefore inventory, has been impacted by significant labour shortages caused by two Omicron outbreaks. First in our U.S. manufacturing facility in late 2021, then in early 2022 with a supplier in Canada," said a spokesperson for Edgewell, the U.S. multinational behind several feminine hygiene brands, including o.b. and Playtex tampons, in an e-mail.
"We have been operating our manufacturing facilities around the clock to replenish inventory," the spokesperson added.
The Jean Coutu Group confirmed by e-mail that one type of feminine hygiene product, the tampon without applicator, which is distributed by Edgewell, among others, has been withdrawn from the market by the supplier.
"From time to time, out of 15,000 different products, there are times when the manufacturer does not have such a format or will have an alternative format," said Mousseau. "This happens in all categories of drugs and products, but we don't have a situation like the one on the American side."
DEMAND MAY INCREASE
However, with the announcement of the U.S. shortage, Mousseau is concerned that demand will go up. As with toilet paper in the early days of the pandemic, people may rush to stock up.
Jacques Renaud, a professor at Laval University's Faculty of Business Administration, calls this a "protection shortage."
Without talking specifically about feminine hygiene products, supply chains are under strain these days, Renaud said.
"With the raw material supply problems combined with the factories that had to be shut down in the last wave (of COVID-19), many industries have not recovered very well and are behind in replenishing stocks throughout the supply chain," he said.
He added that the market battle for materials such as cotton, plastic and some cardboard packaging products is raging, which can affect product availability and price trends.
"If we're talking about plastics and cotton, they have been used extensively in medical safety products, etc. The U.S. has not been able to be self-sufficient in recent years," he explained.
"Add to that the closure of some international ports during the pandemic and the rising cost of gasoline, which is hitting carriers hard, and the industry is piling 'tile on tile,'" Renaud said. "In the trade press, before the war (in Ukraine), people were hoping for a return to normal in the summer or September. Now, we are talking about the first or second quarter of 2023."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown Hamilton
Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Divorcing couples challenged by declining home prices, rising interest rates: experts
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown Hamilton
Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London
The London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Northern Ontario
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
More than 150 bikers gather for 15th annual Nipissing Motorcycle Ride for Dad.
Bikers gather for 15th annual Nipissing Motorcycle Ride for Dad raising more than $850,000 over the years.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday night
A cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
Vancouver
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
Large fire in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood seen for kilometres
Vancouver fire crews were still dealing with hotspots Saturday morning from a large fire at a home in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood that was visible from the West End and the North Shore Friday night.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipe
Authorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
Edmonton
-
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
Windsor
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'
The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Make-A-Wish replaces RV for 11-year-old girl after family disputes previous camper's condition
After nearly eight weeks in a dispute over the condition of an RV donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Tecumseh mother and daughter have received a replacement camper.
Regina
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
-
Mossbank, Sask. man $1M richer after LOTTO MAX draw
A man from Mossbank is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after scoring big on a LOTTO MAX draw.
Ottawa
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman
Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
-
Enbridge customers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario face natural gas price hike on July 1
The Ontario Energy Board has approved Enbridge for a rate increase of 18.5 per cent to 23.2 per cent beginning July 1.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.