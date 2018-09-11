Featured Video
Campaign signs near Black Rock memorial draw ire of Irish community
These two election posters came under fire Tuesday because of their proximity to the Black Rock, a sacred memorial for Montreal's Irish community. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:16PM EDT
Some ill-placed campaign posters have drawn the ire of Montreal's Irish community.
The installation of Parti Quebecois and Liberal party posters near The Black Rock memorial is just too close for comfort, they say, and completely lacks respect.
The location near the Victoria Bridge marks the burial site for thousands of Irish immigrants who died of Typhus in 1847 - a sacred site for Irish Montrealers.
Geoffrey Chambers, president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, called the move "callous" and "insensitive."
The PQ, however, said it was an honest mistake and that the signs would be removed.
As of 5 p.m., one of the two signs had been removed.
The Liberal Party said they plan to remove their sign as well.
