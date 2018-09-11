

CTV Montreal





Some ill-placed campaign posters have drawn the ire of Montreal's Irish community.

The installation of Parti Quebecois and Liberal party posters near The Black Rock memorial is just too close for comfort, they say, and completely lacks respect.

The location near the Victoria Bridge marks the burial site for thousands of Irish immigrants who died of Typhus in 1847 - a sacred site for Irish Montrealers.

Geoffrey Chambers, president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, called the move "callous" and "insensitive."

The PQ, however, said it was an honest mistake and that the signs would be removed.

As of 5 p.m., one of the two signs had been removed.

The Liberal Party said they plan to remove their sign as well.