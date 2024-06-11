Caisse to recommend a tramway for Quebec City, but not a third link

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will propose a tramway project for Quebec City in its report, set to be presented on Wednesday. It will not recommend a third highway link scenario.

The information, first reported by Radio-Canada, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by sources who requested anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

CDPQ will propose a first phase between the Le Gendre and Charlesbourg sectors. The estimated cost is $5 billion.

A second phase would extend to D'Estimauville and a third to Lebourgneuf.

The Caisse therefore thinks it can propose a less expensive project than the one proposed by Mayor Bruno Marchand. Several amounts had been circulated concerning his tramway proposal.

Just before the project was taken off his hands by the government, Marchand had claimed that he could complete the project for $8.4 billion.

The CDPQ will propose smaller stations and cars to reduce costs.

The Caisse studied six corridors for a possible third highway link between Quebec City and Lévis, but none of them made sense in terms of mobility.

CDPQ will also propose two rapid transit bus (SRB) services, including one between Lévis and Quebec City.

The Caisse will officially present its report to journalists on Wednesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2024.