The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec had a 4.2 percent return on investment for the 2018 fiscal year.

That is the lowest rate of return since 2011, although it is higher than Quebec's baseline index of 2.4 percent.

Michael Sabia, president and CEO of the Caisse, said that 2018 was a difficult year and that global equity markets had dropped for the first time in many years.

The Caisse's three main asset classes -- equities, fixed income, and real estate/infrastructure -- showed positive returns and overall the Caisse's net worth went up $12 billion to $309.5 billion.

Support for SNC-Lavalin

The scandal surrounding SNC-Lavalin and its ongoing criminal issues also came up.

Multiple former executives have been charged or convicted in bribery and fraud cases, and the company is facing a ban which would prohibit it from bidding on federal contracts for ten years.

That would not affect its current projects, including the completion of the Champlain Bridge and the REM transit line.

That has not stopped the Caisse from dramatically increasing the percentage of shares in the company in the past year, going from 14 to 20 percent of shares in SNC-Lavalin.

"We are convinced about the potential of this company. We have been a long-term investor in this company. I said six, seven years ago that we are not going to throw out the baby with the bathwater with respect to this company. This company has changed itself, and changed itself in fundamental ways with a new management team, a new board of directors, a very different and I think very effective way of running the company internally. All of that has led to really a very different culture inside this company. A lot of progress is being made," said Sabia.