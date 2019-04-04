Featured Video
Cabbies back up traffic in protest outside Transport Minister's office
Taxi drivers take part in a one day strike to protest new government regulations in Montreal on Monday, March 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2019 10:59AM EDT
Cab drivers converged outsdie the office of Quebec's Transport Minister on Rene Levesque on Friday morning to protest the provincial government's proposal to deregulate the industry.
Four different groups of taxicabs from the Greater Montreal Area came from the north, south, east and west. They were joined by drivers from other regions of Quebec.
The taxi protest is a show of solidarity against Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, who recently announced the CAQ government will deregulate the industry.
Drivers will meet and form a caravan from the following locations:
- From the south: Place Desaulniers in Longueuil
- From the north: Laval Cosmodome
- From the west: Fairview Pointe-Claire
- From the east: Galeries d'Anjou near The Bay store
Traffic will be especially difficult due to closures through the Turcot Interchange starting Friday morning due to demolition work there.
Drivers are protesting the reform, which includes abolishing the $200,000 taxi permit, effectively rendering it worthless.
Quebec is offering drivers $500 million in compensation, but taxi groups say that amount isn’t enough, since all licenses had a value totaling $1.3 billion before the arrival of Uber.
