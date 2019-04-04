

CTV Montreal





Cab drivers converged outsdie the office of Quebec's Transport Minister on Rene Levesque on Friday morning to protest the provincial government's proposal to deregulate the industry.

Four different groups of taxicabs from the Greater Montreal Area came from the north, south, east and west. They were joined by drivers from other regions of Quebec.

The taxi protest is a show of solidarity against Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, who recently announced the CAQ government will deregulate the industry.

Drivers will meet and form a caravan from the following locations:

From the south: Place Desaulniers in Longueuil

From the north: Laval Cosmodome

From the west: Fairview Pointe-Claire

From the east: Galeries d'Anjou near The Bay store

Traffic will be especially difficult due to closures through the Turcot Interchange starting Friday morning due to demolition work there.



Drivers are protesting the reform, which includes abolishing the $200,000 taxi permit, effectively rendering it worthless.

Quebec is offering drivers $500 million in compensation, but taxi groups say that amount isn’t enough, since all licenses had a value totaling $1.3 billion before the arrival of Uber.



