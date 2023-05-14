Bush fire sends smoke billowing into sky in Pointe-Aux-Trembles

A bush fire brought Montreal firefighters and police to the Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough Sunday night.

The fire at Coulée-Grou Regional Park sent clouds of smoke into the sky around 9 p.m.

Police blocked Sherbrooke Street in both directions between 81st Avenue and Damien-Gauthier Street.

Firefighters say it was a small fire that was quickly brought under control. There were no injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.