Bruce Hills, comedy veteran, is now the President of Just for Laughs.

The formal announcement was made Monday, and comes days after the announcement that ICM Partners and Howie Mandel would joing forces with Bell Media and Groupe CH as the new ownership team of the Just For Laughs Group.

For nearly two decades, Hill oversaw operations for all of the festival's English programming, and was presented with the "Comedy Curator of a Generation" award by Dave Chappelle in 2015.

Hill will oversee operational aspects of the festival, as well as its expansion throughout North America.

"Bruce is the primary reason Just for Laughs has become the top comedy festival in the world," the team wrote in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will contiinue to lead our English language business for years to come."