MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Brossard's downtown core getting a major revamp

    The City of Brossard unveiled images of what its downtown will look like once completed. SOURCE: Ville de Brossard The City of Brossard unveiled images of what its downtown will look like once completed. SOURCE: Ville de Brossard

    Residents of Brossard got a first look at what their future downtown will look like on Wednesday.

    The South Shore municipality is being transformed into a transit hub with the opening of the REM light-rail line and Mayor Doreen Assaad said the new town centre will be the "beating heart of our city."

    "We are fortunate to be able to design a city centre in our own image, one that respects our environment, our diversity and our creativity," she said. "This is a historic and strategic project for Brossard, which will have a positive impact on the entire region."

    The heart of the redesign by the firm LEMAY will be an esplanade footpath with seating, green spaces, and shops.

    The City of Brossard wants the newly designed downtown to be more accessible for people with mobility issues. SOURCE: Ville de Brossard

    The city said the design is based on the principles of inclusion, sustainability, greenery and mobility, and that it is inspired by Paris's Martin Luther King Park.

    The park will connect to the public transportation network, which features the REM's Panama station and a series of buses.  

