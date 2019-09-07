Brandon Prust and Maripier Morin announce split
Brandon Prust and Marie-Pier Morin arrive at the Gala Artis awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, April, 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 9:56PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 9:57PM EDT
Former Montreal Canadien tough guy Brandon Prust and his wife, Quebec television presenter Maripier Morin are no more.
Morin announced the couple had split after 10 years together in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“Life is a long road and often comes with challenges. Brandon and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she said.
Morin asked for the public to respect her and Prust’s privacy.
Prust played for the Canadiens from 2012 to 2015 but was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Zack Kassian before the 2015-16 season. After playing just 35 games for the Canucks Prust chose to retire and married Morin shortly after.
