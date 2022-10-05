Brain 'rejuvenates' after weight loss surgery, Quebec study finds

A team of surgeons in Sudbury recently completed the first bariatric surgery ever to take place in northeastern Ontario. Otherwise known as weight-loss surgery, the operation is being hailed as a game-changer for those in need of intervention. (Photo from video) A team of surgeons in Sudbury recently completed the first bariatric surgery ever to take place in northeastern Ontario. Otherwise known as weight-loss surgery, the operation is being hailed as a game-changer for those in need of intervention. (Photo from video)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon