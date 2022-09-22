Boy, 16, stabbed in Saint-Michel, say Montreal police

The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon