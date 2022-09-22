Boy, 16, stabbed in Saint-Michel, say Montreal police

Montreal police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the street in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Champdoré Street around 3 p.m. and found the teen with an upper-body injury. The incident happened near Collège Reine-Marie.

The victim was stabbed during an altercation with three other individuals and was not cooperating with investigators Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspects who are believed to be around the same age as the victim.

No arrests have been made.