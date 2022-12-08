Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school

Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.

Officers say they received a call at around 1 p.m. reporting the shooting at Chenier and Saint Donat avenues near Chenier Elementary School.

The 16-year-old sustained injuries to his lower body. He was sent to hospital but his condition is not considered to be life-threatening.