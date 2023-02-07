Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader

A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval on Monday night.

Laval police (SPL) responded to a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. reporting an accident involving a heavy truck and a pedestrian at 1545 Le Corbusier Boulevard.

The SPL said a heavy loader with a snow shovel attached to the front, which was loading snow struck a pedestrian.

"The victim was a 16-year-old male employee of one of the businesses, who was carrying out a task as part of his job," said police spokesperson Erika Landry. "Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was treated for nervous shock."

A perimeter was set up to analyze the scene and was lifted at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An SPL collision investigation team is analyzing the file along with a forensic identification squad.

The driver and witnesses will be interviewed when possible, and surveillance video will be analyzed.

"For the moment, the hypothesis of a very unfortunate accident is being put forward," said Landry. "There does not seem to be any criminal element involved."