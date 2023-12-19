Bonaventure Expressway to get $282M revamp into urban boulevard
Ottawa announced a new project to reconfigure the Bonaventure expressway, which was first built in 1966 and is nearing the end of its lifespan.
As a gateway to the City of Montreal, the highway is well-used and, in the words of federal transport minister Pablo Rodriguez, "it's ugly....it's from another era."
The piece of roadway is about to get a $282-million facelift.
The federal project will reconfigure the expressway into an urban boulevard that will change its appearance and purpose.
"It's not a highway anymore; it's a boulevard, so it's an urban configuration where pedestrians can cross the boulevard at some spaces," said Sandra Martel, the CEO of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.
Speed limits will drop from 70 to 50 km/h, and traffic lights will be added to connect people to a new green corridor and a 2.5-kilometre-long multipurpose pathway.
Traffic lanes will be moved away from the shoreline, eliminating Carrie Derick Street. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and will only affect the non-elevated portion of the Bonaventure.
With 20 million vehicles using the existing autoroute each year, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the city is already considering ways to manage congestion.
"In this case, having the REM is a big; it's already there. For sure, we will look at what needs to be put in place during the work, so there's still options," she said.
Traffic specialist Rick Leckner says the traffic pain will be worth it in the long run.
"There's a lot of benefits to this, not least of which environmental, because that roadway was so close to the St. Lawrence River, creating quite a bit of pollution," Leckner said. "From what I see in the designs, it's quite attractive and it will allow for pedestrians, it will allow mobility through the area."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it. That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
Mastermind Toys gift cards won't be accepted after Christmas Eve, company warns
Mastermind Toys has warned existing gift cards for its stores won't be accepted after Dec. 24 as the stores are set to come under new ownership in early 2024.
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
As pandemic mental health impacts ease for many, young and marginalized Canadians continue to struggle: PHAC
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages to protect kids under Europe's new digital law
Three of the world's biggest porn websites face new requirements in the European Union that include verifying the ages of users, the 27-nation bloc said Wednesday, expanding the reach of its digital law designed to keep people safe on the internet.
'A blow': Some LGBTQ2S+ Catholics disappointed in Vatican statement on blessing couples
Frank Testin was hopeful when he heard Pope Francis would allow priests to bless same-gender couples. Then he read what the Vatican actually said.
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Toronto
-
Aircraft avoided 'distracted' maintenance driver on Toronto airport runway: report
A plane destined for Toronto Pearson Airport was forced to abort an initial landing attempt to avoid an unauthorized vehicle operated by a ‘distracted’ maintenance employee who crossed its path on the runway in 2022, investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) have determined.
-
Toronto police board approves $20 million budget increase for 2024
The Toronto Police Service is asking the city for a nearly $1.2 billion net operating budget for 2024, which it said will allow hundreds of new uniformed officers to be hired.
-
'Crisis point:' NDP asks Trudeau to step up amid Toronto's refugee housing crisis
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling on his government to step up amid a refugee “crisis” in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested in connection to P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the disappearance of a 17-year-old. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Dartmouth motel: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
-
N.B., N.S. continue to grapple with outages
The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.
London
-
Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection
All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
-
Christmas villages fill Huron County home
The spirit of Christmas, and specifically Christmas villages, is alive and well at Darlene Bieman’s home near Hensall.
-
Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
Calgary
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Feds sign first carbon contract for difference with Calgary-based Entropy
A Calgary carbon capture company has signed a first-of-its-kind carbon offtake agreement with the federal government.
-
Stoney Nakoda First Nations files application to stop major Canmore housing developments
The Stoney Nakoda First Nations has filed a court application against the Town of Canmore and the Alberta Government to block a controversial housing developments on the east side of Canmore.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys two buildings at Waterloo Region bee farm
No bees or humans were hurt in a fire at a family-run bee farm in New Hamburg Wednesday morning.
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
65-year-old woman struck and killed on Hanlon Expressway in Guelph
Police say one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph.
Vancouver
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
Inclement weather shuts down Vancouver-area ski resorts
A weather system moving through the South Coast of B.C. has forced the North Shore mountains to hit pause on the season.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Edmonton
-
Highway 16 at Niton Junction open again after fuel spill
A crash between two semis caused a fuel spill and closed a portion of Highway 16 in Yellowhead County Tuesday evening.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Wildfire devastation voted Canadian Press news story of the year
It was the year unprecedented wildfires disrupted the lives of thousands from coast to coast, shattering records for the total area burned. Canadian wildfires were by far the first choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year.
Windsor
-
Victim sues former Windsor police officer in multi-million lawsuit
Former Windsor police officer Peter Burke is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit for an alleged 'manipulative' and intimate relationship while an investigator in the Major Crimes unit.
-
$244,000 investment fraud investigation results in charges
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old man for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of almost $250,000.
-
WPS Traffic Unit issued over 10,400 traffic tickets in 2023
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit had a busy 2023.
Regina
-
Two found dead in early morning Regina house fire, police investigating
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
Police arrest 4 Regina teens, seize sawed-off shotgun, rifle
Four teens including 13 and 14-year-old boys are facing a lengthy list of weapons-related charges after Regina police say they seized multiple guns including a sawed-off shotgun and rifle Friday night.
-
Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers
Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.
Ottawa
-
CRA has fired 185 employees for 'inappropriately' claiming COVID-19 CERB benefits
The Canada Revenue Agency says 185 employees have been fired to date for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit when they were not eligible for it. That's an increase of 65 since the CRA last updated the public on its review in September.
-
Gatineau man killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Highway 417 crash
A driver has died and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Monday evening.
-
Here are Ottawa's most popular pet names for 2023
Pet-sitter finder Rover released its 11th annual Top Names Report on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in northeast Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
'Recycled positions': Nurses union says Sask. health misleading public about ‘new’ staff in Saskatoon
Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.