Featured Video
Bonaventure Expressway to be closed towards Champlain Bridge Friday night to Saturday afternoon
The Bonaventure Expressway towards the Champlain Bridge will be closed on Friday night until Saturday afternoon. (Graphic: Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Corporation)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 9:42AM EDT
Drivers taking the Bonaventure Expressway are going to have a short inconvenience on Friday night.
On Monday, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Corporation announced the Expressway will be temporarily closed towards the Champlain Bridge that night from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The closure will also include two of the three lanes headed downtown from 10:00 p.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Carrie-Derick St. will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The closures are due to scheduled roadwork.
Latest Montreal News
- Thousands of Quebec nurses refusing overtime in protest against compulsory OT
- 50 years ago today, Expos marked first regular season game, first win, first home runs
- MUHC visitors may have been exposed to measles at Glen site
- Horse collapse has sugar shack under fire
- Bonaventure Expressway to be closed towards Champlain Bridge Friday night to Saturday afternoon