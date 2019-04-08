

CTV Montreal





Drivers taking the Bonaventure Expressway are going to have a short inconvenience on Friday night.

On Monday, the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Corporation announced the Expressway will be temporarily closed towards the Champlain Bridge that night from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The closure will also include two of the three lanes headed downtown from 10:00 p.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Carrie-Derick St. will be closed from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The closures are due to scheduled roadwork.