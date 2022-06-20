Bombardier workers to launch unlimited strike if final offer is rejected

Should the final offer presented to the 1,800 unionized workers at Bombardier's Dorval and Saint-Laurent plants be rejected, it would automatically lead to a general and unlimited strike, the workers' union has warned.

In a message sent to its members, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), affiliated with the FTQ explained the main points of the improved final offer they received from Bombardier management last Friday.

Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel attended the meeting.

The overall and final offer for a five-year employment contract was improved, particularly when it came to salary.

For the first year of the collective agreement, the employer is now offering an average increase of 6.5 per cent retroactive to December 4, 2021.

For the second and third years, the employer is offering an annual increase of 3 per cent. For the fourth and fifth years, the employer is offering an amount in line with the Consumer Price Index plus 0.5 per cent, with a minimum total of 1.5 per cent and a maximum total of 3 per cent.

The 1,800 union members will vote on this second final offer at a general meeting on Wednesday.

Union members rejected the first so-called final offer on June 11. This second, global and final offer, which was submitted in the presence of the head of Bombardier, affording it more weight.

In its message to its members, the IAMAW states that if the offer is rejected on Wednesday, it will automatically lead to a general and unlimited strike, since the employer has made it clear that it will not improve its offer again.

The IAMAW points out that it was the employer who specifically asked the IAMAW to submit this final offer to its members.

There will only be one vote because the union members already gave themselves a mandate for an indefinite strike earlier and walked out for one day on June 13, after rejecting the first final offer on June 11.

The union returned to the bargaining table on the 14th.

This is not a tentative agreement between the parties. The union is leaving it up to its members to vote on the final offer and isn't making a recommendation either way.

The IAMAW also advised its members that except for the wage increases, “the texts are identical to those presented on June 11."

Initially, the dispute also focused on the indexing of pensions.

