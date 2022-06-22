Bombardier strike averted in Montreal after third employer offer accepted
Bombardier strike averted in Montreal after third employer offer accepted
Fears of an indefinite general strike by 1,800 unionized Bombardier workers in the greater Montreal area are now a thing of the past.
The workers voted Wednesday 73.4 per cent in favour of the third management offer presented since the beginning of the latest round of negotiations.
Just over 80 per cent (80.3) of IAMAW local 712 members voted between 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the new so-called final offer, the only change to which was related to the wage issue, according to a spokesperson for the QFL-affiliated International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), which represents the 1,800 employees at Bombardier's Dorval and St. Laurent plants.
"Despite the fact that the offer has been accepted, Bombardier will have work to do over the next five years to regain the confidence of workers and rebuild a sense of belonging," said IAMAW District 11 business agent and union spokesperson Eric Rancourt in a news release Wednesday evening.
The new collective agreement is for five years. It provides an average wage increase of 6.5 per cent in the first year, retroactive to Dec. 4, 2021, and an annual increase of 3 per cent in the second and third years. The employer also offers the Consumer Price Index for the last two years of the new employment contract plus 0.5 per cnet, with a minimum totaling 1.5 per cent and a maximum totaling 3 per cent.
The other elements of the labour contract are the same as those presented at the June 11 meeting.
"Beyond salaries, we have obtained a guarantee that no work will be outsourced for the next five years, as well as bringing back work from subcontractors to our members," said Rancourt.
"We also obtained a clause to reduce overtime during layoffs in order to facilitate the rapid return of workers on the recall list," he said.
The 1,800 Bombardier union members in Quebec had rejected the previous management offer presented on June 11, also described as final, by 76 per cent.
The union members even held a one-day strike on June 13, before returning to work the next day to continue negotiations.
Last week, the union requested the presence of president and CEO Éric Martel at a meeting between representatives of both parties to avoid an unlimited general strike in the two Quebec plants. Bombardier's top boss had accepted the invitation, according to the company.
The main issues in dispute were wages and pension indexation. The employer was asking the union to be open about the length of the collective agreement.
"The indexing of retirees' pensions is an issue that was very important to us and was the subject of heated discussions at the bargaining table," said Local 712 President Christian Bertrand.
"It is a disappointment that we were not able to make Bombardier listen to reason ... there is nothing to prevent us from coming back to the table during the next negotiation,'' Bertrand said.
The new contract will be in effect until December 2026.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives unsuccessful in bid to launch emergency debate on inflation
The Conservative Party has failed to advance an emergency debate on inflation before the House of Commons rises for summer recess.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Kadri scores in overtime to lift Avalanche over Lightning in Game 4
Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
MPs pass 'extreme intoxication' bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government's 'extreme intoxication' bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Toronto
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Bogus sign, real ticket: How fair is Toronto's parking appeal system?
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city’s administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Man dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night, Peel paramedics say.
Atlantic
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Record number of doctors recruited to Nova Scotia last year
Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a record number of physicians were recruited and started working in the province between April 2021 and March of this year.
-
Maritimers react to skyrocketing inflation rates, grocery prices
With inflation now at its highest point in nearly 40 years, Maritime consumers say they are cutting corners.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Tillsonburg: OPP
OPP are in Tillsonburg, Ont. Wednesday for a death investigation.
-
Serious injuries following vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon
Two drivers have been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a head on collision south of London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Terrified just to exist in my own community': Norwich meeting on Pride flag becomes heated
Tensions have reached the boiling point in the Oxford community of Norwich, Ont., as a town hall meeting Tuesday night over Pride flags went off the rails, according to some people in attendance.
Northern Ontario
-
Magnetic North conference begins in the Sault
The Magnetic North conference is underway in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
-
Sudbury business owner concerned about 'deteriorating' city hall
A taxpayer in Sudbury is questioning civic pride at city hall.
-
Two beaches in Sudbury recognized for safety, quality and accessibility
Two Sudbury beaches have received an international award given to certain beaches and marinas in Canada.
Calgary
-
'Eye-popping' inflation rate likely to get worse before it gets better: Economist
The climbing cost of living in Canada will likely get worse before it gets better any time soon, according to ATB's chief economist.
-
Grade 5 class art auction benefits Ukrainian refugee family
When their teacher told them about a family of Ukrainian refugees from Kharkiv trying to rebuild their lives in Alberta, the students were listening.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on commercial construction site
A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted in the 2001 death of a teen at Puslinch Lake, has been released from prison. Kingston Police say he's been deemed a "high risk offender" and may pose a risk to the community.
-
New hospital planned in Waterloo Region
Planning is underway for a new hospital in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Rally calls on Region of Waterloo to end encampment evictions
With the eviction of a large encampment in downtown Kitchener slated for next week, supporters held a rally and march Wednesday calling on the Region of Waterloo to change course and let the people living at the site stay.
Vancouver
-
'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system
Summer heat is arriving in Metro Vancouver on the anniversary of last year's deadly heat dome, and while there's no connection between the two, the first taste of summer weather is also the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system.
-
'Very hard to keep moving forward ': No arrests, charges 4 years after Surrey father's murder
“I feel so bad for Paul. He deserved so much better.” Those are the words of Surrey widow Darlene Bennett, still grieving the murder of her husband four years ago in what police have said was a case of mistaken identity.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation lasting hours at bungalow where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
Edmonton
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
-
Alta. family funding teen's gender-affirming surgery, due to public system being 'almost impossible' to navigate
An Alberta transgender teen's family, friends and community have stepped up to provide support his provincial government does not.
-
RCMP ask for help to find Parkland County seniors
Mounties west of Edmonton issued a public call Wednesday for information on the whereabouts of two seniors who have not been heard from in several days.
Windsor
-
'I don't think we could survive': Air conditioner repair calls heat up across Windsor-Essex
Tecumseh homeowner Gary Remillong woke up to a hot house Wednesday morning, just one day after a new heat record was set in the region.
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in South Windsor neighbourhood
A cyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle, police say.
-
How this Windsor supermarket owner tackles inflation as rate hits 39-year high
With Canada's inflation rate soaring to its highest level in nearly 40 years, a supermarket owner in Windsor says he's trying new strategies to keep his business afloat.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
-
'Very concerning': FSIN Chief calls out remarks on homelessness made by city councillor
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is calling out a Regina city councillor over her line of questioning about homelessness.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Key 'Freedom Movement' figures meet with federal MPs
James Topp is protesting pandemic mandates and met with some federal MPs on Parliament Hill, including Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant.
-
Hydro Ottawa grid still 'relatively unstable,' CEO warns
Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.
Saskatoon
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization
During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.
-
Did Saskatchewan's vaccine mandate work? This study may tell us.
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last fall resulted in 49,700 more people getting their first dose over a month and a half, a study from Simon Fraser University has found.