A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Greenfield Park and Saint-Hubert on the South Shore.

Lab results indicate E. coli in the water.

The affected areas are:

between Kimber St., Highway 30, and the edge of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Carignan.

between Soucy, Kimber and Tascherau

People are being told to boil water for about a minute before consuming it.