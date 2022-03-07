Boil water advisory in effect in Vaudreuil-Dorion after water main break
A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of the Island of Montreal, has forced a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods.
Residents are being asked to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it until further notice.
City officials are also requesting that residents limit their consumption of drinking water as much as possible to ensure a minimum supply for essential needs.
The streets affected by the boil water advisory include:
- de Abbesses Street
- Acres Street
- Adam Street
- Adélard-Godbout Street
- Adolphe-Chapleau Street
- Adrien-Patenaude Street
- de l'Affluent Street
- Aimé-Vincent Street
- Albert Street
- Alexandre-Taschereau Street
- Amandiers Place
- des Amarantes Street
- des Amaryllis Street
- André-Chartrand Avenue
- André-Mathieu Street
- des Anémones Street
- de l'Anse Road
- Antonio-Barrette Street
- des Arlequins Street
- des Asters Street
- des Aubépines Street
- Aurèle-Joliat Street
- d'Avignon Street
- Bach Street
- Bastien Street
- du Beaujolais Street
- Beaumont Street
- du Beau-Rivage Street
- des Becs-Scie Street
- Bédard Street
- Beethoven Street
- des Bégonias Street
- Bellemare Street
- de la Belle-Plage Street
- Bellini Street
- Benoit Street
- des Berges Street
- Bernard-Geoffrion Impasse
- Besner Street
- du Bicentenaire Street
- Bill-Durnan Street
- Bizet Crescent
- Bizet Street
- Boileau Street
- Boily Street
- Boisé Road
- Boisvert Street
- de Bordeaux Street
- Bourbonnais Avenue
- Bourget Street
- de Bourgogne Street
- Brabant Street
- Brasseur Street
- Briand Street
- Brouillard Street
- Brown Avenue (0 to 90, 92 to 188)
- Brunet Avenue
- Cadieux Mount
- de la Canardière Avenue
- Cartier Street
- des Cascades Street
- Castonguay Street
- Cécilia Street
- du Censitaire Street
- des Cerisiers Street
- de Chablis Street
- Chaignaud Street
- de Champagne Street
- du Chanoine-Groulx Street
- Chaput Street
- Charlebois Street
- Charlemagne Place
- des Châtaigniers Street
- du Cheminot Street
- des Chenaux Road
- de Chenonceau Street
- du Chevalier Place
- de Cheverny Street
- Chevrier Street
- Chicoine Street (336 and up)
- Chopin Street
- Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard (0 to 273)
- Claude Street
- Claude-Léveillée Street
- Claude-Provost Street
- Claude-Vivier Street
- des Cématites Street
- de Clichy Street
- de la Concorde Street
- Constant Street
- Crescent Circle
- Crevier Street
- des Crocus Street
- du Curé-Deguire Street
- des Dahlias Street
- Daniel-Johnson Street
- de Breslay Street (2060 to 2064)
- de Callière Street
- de Champlain Street
- Delorme Street
- de Repentigny Street
- Desmarchais Avenue
- de Tonnancour Street
- du Détroit Street (7)
- Dicaire Avenue
- du Docteur-Thauvette Street
- Dollard Street
- du Domaine Street
- Dooley Street
- Dumberry Road
- Dumoulin Street
- Durocher Street
- Dutrisac Street
- Édouard-Lalonde Street
- des Eiders Street
- Élie Street
- Elmer-Lach Street
- Émard Street
- Émile-Bouchard Street
- des Érables Street
- Esther-Blondin Street
- Évangéline Street
- Favreau Street
- des Floralies Street
- Florence Street
- Forbes Street
- Fournier Street
- F.-X.-Tessier Street
- de la Gare Boulevard
- Georges-Vézina Street
- des Géraniums Street
- Gilles-Tremblay Street
- du Gouverneur Place
- du Gouverneur Street
- des Guérets Street (odd numbers)
- Guillemette Street
- Guy Street
- Hall Street
- Hamilton Street
- Harwood Boulevard (372 to 606 even numbers and 501 to 599 odd numbers)
- Harwood Route (701, 1005 to 1021, 3472, 3508, 3544, 3614, 3620, 3630, 3900, 3937, 3987 to 4212)
- Hemlock Street
- Henry-Ford Street (2482 and up)
- des Hérons Street
- Honoré-Mercier Street
- Howie-Morenz Street
- des Huards Street
- Hubert Street
- des Iris Street
- Isabelle Street
- Jacinthe Street
- Jacques-Hétu Street
- Jacques-Nadeau Street
- Jacques-Plante Street
- Jean-Béliveau Street
- Jean-Claude-Tremblay Street
- Jean-Jacques-Bertrand Street
- Jean-Lesage Street
- Jeannotte Street
- Jetté Street
- John-Desjardins Street
- des Jonquilles Street
- Joseph-Carrier Street
- Joseph-Raymer Street
- Justine-Poirier Street
- Karine Street
- Kerr Street
- Labelle Street
- du Lac Place
- Lachapelle Street
- Lafleur Street
- Langlois Street
- Larivée Street
- Lartigue Street
- Laure-Gaudreault Street
- Laurier Street
- Lavoie Street
- Leclerc Street
- Lefebvre Street
- Legault Street
- Léger Street
- Léo-Ayotte Avenue
- Léo-Gravelle Street
- Liébert Street
- des Liserons Place
- Lomer-Gouin Street
- Lorne-Worsley Street
- Louise-Josephte Street
- Loyola-Schmidt Avenue
- Lully Street
- des Lupins Street
- de la Luzerne Place
- des Lys Street
- des Malards Crescent
- des Malards Street
- Mallette Street
- du Manoir Street
- Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Avenue
- Marie-Curie Street
- Marier Avenue (221 and up)
- des Marronniers Street
- Marquis Street
- Martel Street
- Martin Street
- Maurice-Duplessis Street
- Maurice-Richard Place
- Maurice-Richard Street
- des Méandres Crescent
- des Méandres Street
- des Merisiers Crescent
- des Merisiers Street
- du Meunier Street
- du Milicien Street
- Monette Street
- Montcalm Street
- des Morillons Street
- Mozart Street
- des Muguets Street
- des Mûriers Place
- des Muscaris Street
- Napoléon-Parent Street
- des Narcisses Street
- des Nénuphars Street
- des Noisetiers Street
- de Normandie Street
- des Oeillets Street
- d'Orléans Street
- Ouimet Street
- des Patriotes Place
- des Patriotes Street
- Paul-Émile-Borduas Avenue
- Paul-Gérin-Lajoie Road
- Paul-Sauvé Street
- des Perce-Neige Street
- Pérodeau Street
- Phil-Goyette Street
- de Picardie Place
- de Picardie Street
- Pie-XII Street (588 and up)
- Pierre-Mercure Street
- des Pilets Street
- Pilon Street
- Pinault Street
- des Pivoines Street
- des Platanes Street
- des Pommiers Street
- Prévost Street
- Provencher Street
- des Pruches Street
- Quévillon Street
- Querbes Street (268 and up)
- Ranger Street (333 to 341)
- Raoul-Blais Street
- des Rapides Street
- Ravel Street
- Raymond Street
- Reid Street
- René-Lévesque Street
- des Rigolets Street
- Robert-Goyer Avenue
- Robert-Bourassa Street
- Rodolphe-Besner Street
- Rosalie Street
- des Roseraies Street
- du Ruisselet Street
- Saint-Antoine Rang (2356, 2360, 2400 and 2452)
- Saint-Aubin Street
- Saint-Charles Avenue (332 and up)
- Saint-Denis Street
- Saint-Louis Street
- Saint-Michel Street
- Sainte-Angélique Street
- Sainte-Julie Street
- Sainte-Madeleine Street
- Sainte-Marguerite Street
- Sandridge Street
- des Sapins Street
- des Sarcelles Street
- des Saules Street
- de Sauternes Street
- Sauvé Street
- Schubert Street
- Sherwood Street
- des Siffleurs Crescent
- des Siffleurs Street
- Siméon-Brais Street
- des Souchets Crescent
- Sunset Street
- Suzor-Côté Avenue
- Sylvain-Lelièvre Street
- Strauss Street
- Sylvio-Mantha Street
- des Tilleuls Street
- Toe-Blake Place
- Toe-Blake Street
- du Torrent Street
- Trudeau Street (647, 655 and up)
- des Tulipes Street
- des Tuileries Street
- Turcot Street
- Vallée Street
- Valois Street (617 and up)
- Verdi Street
- de Versailles Place
- de Versailles Street
- Viau Street
- de Villandry Street
- Villeneuve Street
- Vinet Street
- Vivaldi Street
