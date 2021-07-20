Advertisement
Boil water advisory in effect for part of Plateau-Mont Royal borough
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 10:03PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 10:05PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for part of the Plateau-Mont Royal borough of Montreal.
A notice on the city's website said the advisory affects the area west of La Fontaine Park and south of Mont-Royal Avenue.
Residents are being advised not to consume tap water before boiling it for at least one minute.
The city said a notice will be issued when the measure has been lifted.