Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix

The body of one of the firefighters who was wept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found.

Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.



A Surete du Quebec (SQ) helicopter was deployed to help recover the body.



The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.

Police later confirmed that they located a body shortly before 10 a.m., but did not identify the body.



"In all likelihood, it could be one of the two people missing in the same area since last Monday," the SQ said in a news release. "However, the identification will have to be done to the satisfaction of the coroner."

The two firefighters were both assisting people whose homes were being evacuated when they were swept away by floodwaters in Saint-Urbain, Que. Several homes were evacuated after local roads were washed out.



The search for the two firefighters has been ongoing since Monday.