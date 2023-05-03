Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding

The Quebec premier was in Baie-St-Paul to meet with many disaster victims and to see the damage caused by the massive flooding earlier this week.

"The hardest thing is the two firefighters," Legault said in a brief press scrum. "We're talking about a man in his 50s, full of good faith, who left in his own boat to go and help a couple who saw their house surrounded by water, and then a young 23-year-old boy.

"Twenty-three years old," the premier repeated after a short pause. "A young guy that the mayor knew well. It's infinitely sad."

On Tuesday, a helicopter, drones, the Canadian Coast Guard and dozens of patrol boats from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called upon to continue the search for the firefighters.

Legault urged Quebecers to avoid passing judgment on what might have happened on Monday that led to the disappearance of the two volunteer firefighters.

"It must have happened quickly," he said. "It's a situation that evolved very quickly, so yes, we must ask ourselves questions and we will do the necessary analysis."

He also praised the work of all the firefighters and first responders who "did not hesitate" to come to the aid of their fellow citizens since the heavy rains and during the worst of the flooding.

"They are doing an essential but risky job," he said. "Obviously, we try to minimize these risks, but we can only say thank you to them for their courage."

SUPPORT FOR DISASTER VICTIMS

The premier announced that assistance would be offered quickly to disaster victims, particularly for relocation or rebuilding.

Citizens are invited to attend an information session Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Baie-St-Paul arena. An hour later, another session, this time for local merchants, will be held at the same venue.

Psychological support will also be provided to those who need it.

"Because yes, there are two firefighters, but there are also people who have lost what they had built all their lives. They renovated it by dint of their own efforts, over many years," said Legault. "There are some for whom it was a house that dated back several generations. We will be there to help them."

COPING WITH CLIMATE CHANGE

The premier also acknowledged that municipalities and their residents must be supported in order to better deal with climate change.

He said that his government has already invested $1.2 billion in this regard and that Environment Minister Benoit Charrette would announce "hundreds of millions" of dollars in funding soon.

"As we said, the risk of flooding in the sector was one year out of 100. Here, it's going to be more than that," said Legault.

He referred to the Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac dike, which was rebuilt higher after the previous one failed a few years ago.

"What we are able to do as an adaptation, we will do. But there are places where it will be possible and others where it won't be possible, we'll have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," he said.

On Tuesday, Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel and the Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale, Jonatan Julien, held meetings in Baie-Saint-Paul. Minister Bonnardel said he believed the worst was over after the violent flooding of the Rivière du Gouffre, but he reminded the audience that further precipitation was anticipated in the Charlevoix region by Environment Canada.

Legault's schedule says that after his meetings in Charlevoix, he will be back in Quebec City Wednesday afternoon for a cabinet meeting at 1 p.m. and a caucus of MNAs at 6:30 p.m.