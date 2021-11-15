MONTREAL -- Inuk elder Elisapie Pootoogook was found dead Saturday morning near a construction site on Renee-Levesque Blvd. and Atwater Ave., close to Cabot Square.

Following an 8:30 a.m. 911 call, paramedics arrived on the scene and confirmed that Pootoogook, 61, had passed away.

Police followed shortly afterwards to investigate the situation and determined that no criminal activity was involved in the woman's death, according to a spokesperson from the SPVM.

CTV News learned of the woman's identity through Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter, who confirmed the information through outreach workers that worked closely with Pootoogook.

According to Nakuset, Pootoogook -- who was homeless -- was looking for a warm place to sleep when she came upon the construction site.

"She had been in the metro a number of times, but was asked to leave by security," she continued.

In a Tweet, Nakuset wrote, "We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources."

Devastating and outrageous news!An Inuk elder, was found dead on the premises of a condo construction site at Atwater and Rene-Levesque this weekend. We need more safe spaces for our homeless population and more resources $$. Please support those who are doing the work�� — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) November 15, 2021

Pootoogook's case has been transferred to the coroner's office.