Body of 30-year-old man found in Sherbrooke, Que. parking lot

A 30-year-old man was found unconscious Saturday morning in a parking lot near a Sherbrooke gas station, in Quebec's Eastern Townships. First responders pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

The death is considered suspicious by Sherbrooke police.

Officers were called around 8:40 am. The caller reported a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the Dunant St. business, who appeared to be unconscious.

"The victim had apparent injuries," reads a press release from Sherbrooke police.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 18, 2022.