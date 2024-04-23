MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Body found in Laurentians, SQ investigating

    A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented if police had spent more than 10 minutes looking for her. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented if police had spent more than 10 minutes looking for her. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a body was found in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, a municipality in the Laurentians region of Quebec.

    According to police, a resident discovered the body at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

    The SQ notes the man's death was not recent.

    The force is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News