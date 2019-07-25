

The Canadian Press





A 26-year-old woman is in police custody following the murder of a 53-year-old man in Laval early on Thursday morning.

Police received a call at around 1:30 a.m. to report a body in an apartment building on Robin Blvd. in Pont-Viau.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with stab marks in their body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. The circumstances of the incident and whether the suspect and victim were known to each other are not yet known.

Police said the murder is the seventh homicide in Laval so far in 2019.