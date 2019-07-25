Featured Video
Body discovered in Laval apartment building; woman in custody
A 26-year-old woman is in police custody following the discovery of a body in Laval apartment building on the morning of Thur., July 25, 2019. (Photo: CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:20AM EDT
A 26-year-old woman is in police custody following the murder of a 53-year-old man in Laval early on Thursday morning.
Police received a call at around 1:30 a.m. to report a body in an apartment building on Robin Blvd. in Pont-Viau.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with stab marks in their body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was arrested at the scene. The circumstances of the incident and whether the suspect and victim were known to each other are not yet known.
Police said the murder is the seventh homicide in Laval so far in 2019.
