Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
Members of the Wright family said they were removed from the July 28 flight from at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport after telling staff their luggage had not been loaded in the cargo hold.
Keith Wright recounted the events at a news conference Tuesday, where he said that his daughter informed a flight attendant that the family's luggage had been left on the tarmac.
The pilot told passengers as the plane prepared to take off that not all luggage would make it on to the plane because of weight issues. Wright said he and his daughter tried to find a solution with flight attendants.
The plane then returned to the gate, and the two passengers were asked to disembark, without being told why.
"The supervisor came and started to call out seats… to get up and get off the flight, which created deep embarrassment. The whole flight, because we were sitting at the back, we had to be escorted to the front of the plane. Everybody saw what was going on," said Wright.
He said seven other family members -- ranging from age five to 60 -- were also asked to disembark the Orlando-bound plane, even though they had no interaction with flight personnel.
The family members instead drove to the U.S. in the middle of the night to catch another flight, narrowly arriving in time for their cruise.
The family says it plans to file racial profiling complaints with the Canadian Human Rights Commission. They'll do it with help from local anti-racism advocacy group CRARR -- the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations in Montreal.
The family said it also wants to receive financial compensation for what they say occurred.
Wright said the incident made him feel "deep disbelief and completely, deeply hurt as a human being that this was happening to me."
In a statement, Air Canada vice president Christophe Hennebelle confirmed that "that a group of passengers were deplaned from their flight to Orlando on July 28, 2023, following an incident onboard the aircraft."
"We deal with our customers directly and therefore will not discuss the details publicly of what led to this decision. However, these actions were taken only for the safety and well-being of our other customers and crew. Should a complaint on this matter be filed with the competent authorities, we will take the opportunity at that time to explain our decision," the statement read.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation says it's found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Toronto
-
'I am afraid': Police who killed Ont. father seek to hide their names from public in court
A Toronto area police service is fighting to keep the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting Ejaz Choudry from the public record amid an ongoing lawsuit, arguing “dangerous” consequences could befall both them and their families if their identities are released.
-
Video shows moment paramedics helped victim of CNE's Polar Express ride incident
New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.
-
Informing parents of child’s pronoun change a 'dangerous path,' former Ontario premier say
Former Ontario Premier and Education Minister Kathleen Wynne says she is “very worried” about the government’s position of informing parents if their child changes genders or pronouns while at school.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Frustration mounting over unauthorized lobster fishing in southwestern Nova Scotia
Some fishermen and politicians in Nova Scotia are expressing mounting frustration over the scale of unauthorized lobster fishing in the southwestern part of the province.
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
-
Sarnia shooting victim in stable condition, suspect still at large
Sarnia police have confirmed the victim in Monday’s shooting near the city’s police station is improving in a London hospital.
-
'This could have been a fatal situation': Two teens located safely after being reported missing on Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public about being safe when out on the water after two teenagers went out paddle boarding without wearing personal flotation devices and failed to return to shore.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Calgary
-
Calgary police dismantle large homeless encampment in city's southeast
A large-scale cleanup is underway at the site of a homeless encampment tucked in a forested area northwest of Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
London, Ont., woman killed in southern Alberta plane crash
An Ontario woman is dead after the small plane she was in went down northeast of the Claresholm airport on Monday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
-
'No health threat': Safety-Kleen Canada says black smoke from refinery isn’t a concern
Safety-Kleen Canada says a black plume of smoke seen coming from its Breslau refinery Monday afternoon was part of a routine process and poses no health threat.
Vancouver
-
Highway 1 reopens through Fraser Canyon, drivers warned to expect 'lengthy' delays
A stretch of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened after a 12-day closure due to an out-of-control wildfire.
-
Lightning strikes ignite more than a dozen new wildfires on Vancouver Island
A thunderstorm has caused 18 new wildfires on Vancouver Island within the past 24 hours.
-
Australian police charge estranged husband with murder in B.C. woman's death
Police in Sydney have arrested a 28-year-old Australian man and he now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his estranged wife who is originally from Surrey, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with sexual assault of multiple Terwillegar pool users
An Edmonton man is accused of groping at least four swimmers at a public pool earlier in August.
-
Edmonton pediatrician convicted in child pornography case
An Edmonton pediatrician was found guilty on Monday of two child pornography offences.
-
9-day Oktoberfest coming to Edmonton in September
Ice District says it'll be hosting western Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration next month.
Windsor
-
Ford named Detroit Three target company
Unifor plans to announce the union’s Detroit Three target company Tuesday in its current round of negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
-
'Very frustrating': Theft and graffiti reported at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
OPP and Crime Stoppers are asking for help after theft and graffiti was reported on Leamington municipal property.
-
‘This win is a nice bonus’: Windsor grandfather wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Windsor grandfather said his family thought it was a scam when he first told them he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
Regina
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation says it's found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
Sask. residents split on parental consent for school pronoun changes: survey
Saskatchewan residents appear to be split when it comes to whether or not children under 16 need parental permission to change their pronouns in school, according to a new survey.
Ottawa
-
Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Canadian Forces Base commander facing firearms charges in eastern Ontario
The Royal Canadian Air Force confirms that Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, is facing firearms charges related to an incident on the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont.
-
Crashed Chinook helicopter hit Ottawa River with 'high energy' during fatal exercise: DND
The Department of National Defence has released more information about the Chinook helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa that claimed the lives of two airmen.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. First Nation says it's found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.